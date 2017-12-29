SHRC order to register case against doctor

more-in

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that a case be registered against a gynaecologist after a woman died following a Caesarean section. The doctor had last year left a surgical instrument inside a woman during a surgery for uterus removal.

Commission acting chairperson P. Mohandas directed the Health Director to form an expert panel to look into the circumstances that had led to the death of the woman at the Nedumangad district hospital and submit an explanation. An explanation has also been sought from the District Police Chief (Rural).

The commission was taking suo motu action following newspaper reports about the incident.

Geethu, wife of Sumesh of Nedumangad, was moved to the ward after a Caesarean section on Thursday morning. She started experiencing discomfort around afternoon and died later.

The fact that the doctor who performed the Caesarean was the same as the one who left a surgical instrument inside a woman and put the stitches could not be ignored, the commission said in the order. Though the doctor was found guilty of serious lapses in the first case, she was saved from facing legal action by the doctors’ community. As she had a history of treatment lapses, the latest incident should be investigated, the commision said.

Tholicode resident Laila Beevi inside whom the surgical equipment had been left was paid a compensation of ₹50,000 by the government following the commission’s directive.