Shobha yatras, pujas mark Sree Krishna Jayanti

'Shobha Yatra' organised by Balagokulam on the occasion of Sreekrishna Jayanti celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

Sree Krishna Jayanti was celebrated with festivities in the city on Wednesday. Special pujas were conducted in Sree Krishna temples. At the Padmanabha Swamy temple, puja and abhishekam were held. A colourful procession was held as part of the maha shobha yatra by the Bala Gokulam in the city in the afternoon.

Hundreds of children participated in the main procession. Children dressed as Krishna and Radha lined up the street as part of the procession. Children in glittering robes and ornate headgear depicting various stages of Krishna’s life, took part in the procession. Floats of Krishna idols, folk art forms, panchavadyam, chenda, and nadaswaram were also present.

Small rallies met at Palayam and took out the maha shobha yatra, which wound its way through M.G. Road and concluded at East Fort. Traffic was diverted until the conclusion of the yatra.