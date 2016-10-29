The Students Federation of India (SFI) organised marches across the State on Friday to protest against the failure of the authorities in taking action regarding the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who has been missing for thirteen days.

According to the SFI, the Central government and the university administration have chosen to protect the culprits behind the incident, even after reports came out that Najeeb was assaulted by Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists.