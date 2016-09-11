A case of sexual harassment has been registered against Binoy Jacob, the vice-president of Air India SATS limited, which carries out ground handling works for Air India, based on allegations levelled by a female colleague.

The complaint was registered with B.Sandhya, ADGP (South Zone), earlier this week. The ADGP had forwarded this complaint to the Museum Police, following which the complainant’s statement was recorded. In her statement, she said that the accused had used sexually explicit language while talking to her.

Museum Police said that further action will be taken following a verification of the complaint.

Already an accused

Mr. Jacob is already an accused in a case of allegedly forging a sexual harassment complaint against L.S.Sibu, an Air India employee.

Following an investigation, the Crime Branch had given a clean chit to Sibu before the High Court. The probe found out that 16 out of the 17 signatures of women who had signed on the complaint were forged.