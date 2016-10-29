The Kattakada police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old woman on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl.

They identified the woman as Sandhya of Kattakada who claimed to be a fashion designer.

The police said the girls did not have classes and Sandhya, who had met them earlier, took them to her house on the pretext of offering to fund a short film that one of the girls was interested in. She made one of the girls drink beer, hit her, and molested her. On hearing her cries, the other two girls rushed for help.

The woman was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. — Staff Reporter