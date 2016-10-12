Seven persons have been arrested by the Nemom police in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old youth at Karakkamandapam a few days ago.

According to the police, those arrested have been identified as Habeeb, Arif, Ashar and Aashiq of Karakkamandapam, Malik of Kalady, Abu Shakeer of Ponnumangalam, and Noufal of Nemom.

With the development, the number of those who have been apprehended in the case have gone up to eight. Anshakeer of Puthiya Karakkamandapam who was arrested earlier provided the investigating team with crucial leads.

“All the accused had fled to Kanyakumari soon after the incident, only to return after a few days,” an official said.

The case pertains to the murder of Rafeeq of Vellayani, during an alleged clash among gangs.