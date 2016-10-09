: The City police on Saturday took into custody seven persons in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth at his residence at Puthenpalam, near Kannammoola, on Friday.

The Shadow Police wing identified the accused as Arun alias Paratta Arun, Sanal alias Sanju, Vishnu alias Vijesh, Rajesh alias Poocha Rajesh, Manu, Sreenath alias Renjith and Suresh alias Ashir.

They were taken into custody for allegedly murdering Vishnu and attacking his mother, Bindu, and aunt, Laila, after barging into his house on Friday.

The accused were nabbed from an uninhabited house in the forest region of Bharathannoor.

The Pettah police were yet to record the arrest of the accused until late evening on Saturday. The condition of Bindu and Laila continued to remain critical at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The police believed the incident to be related to a long-running feud between rival gangs led by Dini Babu and Puthenpalam Rajesh, both in jail currently. The police suspect that Vishnu used to associate with Puthenpalam Rajesh. Arun, who has been involved in several criminal cases, is believed to have led the attack.

His uncle, Suresh, has been booked for allegedly harbouring the accused.

Tension at Puthenpalam

Meanwhile, the situation at Puthenpalam and nearby areas continued to be tense on Saturday with suspected retaliatory attacks being reported.

Three residences were vandalised by unidentified miscreants in the area. The police have intensified vigil in the area to prevent any further occurrences of such attacks.