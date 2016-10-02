Members of the Senior Citizens Service Council taking part in a walkathon as part of International Day of Older Persons in the city on Saturday.—Photo: S.Gopakumar

Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran has called for the inclusion of senior citizens in the process of development as they are rich sources of experience and knowledge.

He said that age-based discrimination is a social evil, and that it is the duty of the government as well as the society to care for and respect senior citizens.

He was inaugurating the walkathon organised on Saturday by the Senior Citizens Service Council as part of observance of International Day of Older Persons. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar conveyed the Old Age Day message at the event.

The walkathon, held in association with the All India Senior Citizens Confederation, covered the stretch from Vellayambalam to the Central Stadium. Students, boxing players and skaters joined the senior citizens in spreading the old age day message through the walkathon.