IIST interview rescheduled
The walk-in interview for selection of JRF/JPF scheduled for September 2 at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Valiamala, here has been rescheduled for 1.30 p.m. on September 5 (Monday). — Staff Reporter
