Security in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been tightened in the wake of a terrorist attack in Army base in Jammu and Kashmir.

The elite Aviation Security Group (ASG) personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that guarded the premier airport of the State had been asked to be more vigilant and to keep a tab on the passengers and the visitors, a top AAI official said.

The airport had not recieved any security alert from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which controlled airports in the country, the official said. The ASG personnel guarding the airport and terminal buildings had been alerted to be more vigilant.

Security at Kochi airport

Our Staff Reporter writes from Kochi: Security has been intensified at the Cochin International Airport Limited in the wake of the terrorist attack at Uri.

Officials said the decision to shore up the security network followed an internal security review meeting by A.C.K. Nair, the Airport Director.

As part of it, the frisking of passengers inside the terminals has been intensified along with luggage inspection. The airlines will be asked to report to the security officials in case of a suspicious behaviour from any of the passengers on board.

Steps have also been initiated to check the vehicles parked along the road side and observe the movement of vehicles in the parking area.

General alert

“Though no written directions have been received from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, we have issued a general alert. Any further decision on tightening the security apparatus will be taken after reviewing the situation,” Mr. Nair said.