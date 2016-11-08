A total makeover of Kerala lottery tickets with additional security features that would completely efface the scope for simulating originals is on the anvil.

The proposed security features such as water-marking, encryption of hidden images that could be discerned only through a special lens, a lock and key system for protecting the brand, and use of micro or nano text are some of the options that are being toyed at present to thwart the attempts to replicate original tickets.

Sources privy to the discussions for enhancing the security features at the Finance and Lottery departments told The Hindu here that one of the options being explored was to print and distribute tickets having features akin to that of the ones in being used in currency notes at present. But the system should be cost-effective and feasible too.

The discussions gathered momentum in the wake of news reports that stray incidents of tricksters collecting prizes from agents using either scanned or photo copies of tickets with numbers of prize-winning tickets embossed on them from different parts of the State. Instead of reporting at the lottery offices, tricksters would approach lottery agents with fake copies of prize-winning tickets and collect the prize money from them. But the maximum prize money that they could so dupe was only Rs.5,000. Agents realised the folly only when they approached the lottery offices for realising the prize money they had paid in advance against the copies furnished to them. Agents, at present, did not have a mechanism for verifying the security code in tickets, sources said.

Water-marking was an expensive process, and the department would have to embed the water mark at least in 10,000 tonnes of paper at one go to make it cost-effective, they said. The other features that were being considered too were slightly expensive, but would help to completely eliminate the chances for duplication and protect the brand and its credibility. In the wake of a surge in such reports, the Finance Department would soon take a call on the issue, sources said.

To check tricksters duping agents using fake tickets with prize-winning number embossed on them.