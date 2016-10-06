Government schools in the State have 10,241 vacant seats and aided schools, 5,452 seats after the completion of this year’s Plus One admission process, Education Minister C. Raveendranath told the State Assembly on Wednesday.

The efficiency of smart classes in government schools were being examined and problems would be addressed.

The process of providing Internet facility in all schools in all 14 districts was nearing completion.

The distribution of the first volume of school textbooks in the current academic year has been completed.

The second volume will be distributed fully by November.

In order to reduce the physical load of heavy books on schoolchildren from next academic year, all textbooks will be distributed as three volumes of each not less than 60 pages.

The government also intended to pilot a digital book project, Mr.Raveendranath said in a written reply.