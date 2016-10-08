UDF, BJP, KC(M) draw up various agitation plans

The competition for Opposition space in Kerala politics will find the Congress and its partners, the BJP and the Kerala Congress (M) vying with one another, with each announcing various agitations in support of their varied demands.

The Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) it leads is currently in the midst of an agitation against the Left Democratic Front government (LDF) for sanctioning a fee hike for medical courses in private self-financing medical colleges.

After Dusserah

The UDF has promised to resume its agitation soon after Dusserah holidays with a family conclave on October 15 and 16 in the districts.

The family conclave, to be attended by students and parents, is expected to highlight the alleged conspiracy behind the fee hike.

On October 17, when the Assembly resumes it session, the UDF hopes to pick up the strings of its agitation.

The BJP, which has been trying hard to make its voice heard in the ongoing UDF agitation, has announced that it will organise “protest flames” against the failure of the LDF government to take stern action against those having links with the Islamic State and its brand of terrorism.

State-level inauguration

The State-level inauguration of the agitation will be carried out by senior leader and its lone representative in the Assembly O. Rajagopal.

The party will organise similar agitation programmes in all the other 13 districts.

The Kerala Congress (M), which has been trying to find its feet in the new configuration in the State Assembly, has decided to pick up issues that are connected to its core constituency, the farmers. KC(M) chairman K.M. Mani has announced that his party will hold a token agitation on October 14 in protest against the attitude of the NDA government and LDF government towards issues affecting the farmers.

The party will highlight the plight of rubber, paddy and coconut growers.