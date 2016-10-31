All schools will key in and update their basic details as well as their historical data

The IT@School programme of the Education Department is set to re-launch its ‘SchoolWiki’ project — on the lines of Wikipedia — designed to foster a culture of collaborative content deployment in 15,000 schools from classes 1 to 12 across Kerala.

The revamped School Wiki —www.schoolwiki.in— would be ready for launch on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day. Designed in Malayalam, SchoolWiki features a unique content generation model jointly undertaken by students, teachers, alumni, and the public.

Executive director of the IT@school programme K. Anvar Sadath told The Hindu that all schools would key in and update all their basic details as well as their historical data.

Schools can also upload details such as their infrastructure data, renowned alumni, websites, school map, blogs, various clubs and forums, class magazines, supporting images and videos in SchoolWiki, he said.

SchoolWiki can also host educational content prepared by students as well as teaching material developed by the teaching community. Analytical Malayalam language projects such as School Patram (school newsletter), Nadodi Vijnanakosham (Local Encylcopaedia) and Ente Nadu (My Village) would also feature on the portal.

SchoolWiki was first launched on November 1, 2009, but remained in limbo two years after that.

New features

SchoolWiki has been prepared using Wikemedia Foundation’s Wikemedia software. The revamped portal provides a host of new features including special privileges for a District Admin, a facility to search articles alphabetically, to display pictures in Wikicomments directly in SchoolWiki, Wiki Editor, School Mapping using of Open Street Map and the facility to search in Malayalam and English.

“Schools can register in the portal using their school codes and upload their content in their respective space provided under their district. The process would kick-start on November 1 in each of the four constituencies where the Hi-Tech school project is being implemented,” Mr. Sadath said.

He said the Education Minister has announced that awards would be given to those schools that make use of and maintain SchoolWiki in the most effective manner.