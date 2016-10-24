Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha State president P. Sudhir has demanded an apology from Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A.K. Balan for making a derogatory statement against tribal people.

Mr. Sudhir told reporters here on Saturday that if Mr. Balan refused to accept the demand, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should drop him from the Cabinet.

The statement which Mr. Balan made in the Assembly should be expunged from the records.

Since the Minister himself had said that funds and schemes implemented for SC/ST welfare had not reached the target, the government should order a judicial probe into the utilisation of about Rs.2,500 crore expended for such schemes during the past 10 years, he said.

The Morcha would stage an Assembly march on Monday to press for its demands, he said.