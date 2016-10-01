SC gives more time for medical admissions

The decision of the Supreme Court on Friday to grant a one-week extension for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses has given breathing time for the State government to carry out admissions to vacant seats in private self-financing medical and dental colleges.

Following the apex court verdict on September 28, managements can no longer carry out admissions to the seats in the management quota and the NRI quota.

It now falls to the State government to fill these seats.

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations B.S. Mavoji said here on Friday that his office would take a call on holding an allotment to vacant seats in private self-financing colleges once those institutions reported the vacancies in management quota and NRI seats.

“Till Friday, no college has reported any vacancy in these two categories of seats,” he said. It is likely that the CEE would go in for a centralised allotment process for such vacancies.

Scrutiny

Meanwhile, the J.M. James Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC) is scrutinising the admissions carried out by the private self-financing colleges to find out whether all such admissions are in keeping with the committee’s directives. Efforts are also on to identify any vacancies in the management and NRI quota seats.

The committee is also understood to be scrutinising more than 50 complaints received from students and parents about the admission process in various self-financing colleges.

Notices are being sent to the managements of such colleges and a hearing on the complaints would be organised soon.

Even though there were reports in a section of the media that “agents” for private self-financing colleges were canvassing students for admissions promising them seats on payment of a hefty sum as donation, the ASC is yet to receive any such complaint from students or parents.

