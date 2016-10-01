: The State Bank of Travancore (SBT) closed 17 more non-MICR clearing houses at the close of business on September 30, 2016.

The clearing houses are at Kumbanad, Pathanamthitta, Kanjirappally, Muvattupuzha, Kayamkulam, Haripad, Chertala, Kottarakara, Punalur, Nilambur, Valanchery, Kottackal, Malappuram, Ponnani, Payyannur, Mananthavady and Kasaragod.

The National Clearing Cell of the Reserve Bank of India has accorded permission for voluntary closure of the clearing houses for migration to Cheque Truncation System in terms of Regulation 25 of the Uniform Regulations and Rules for Bankers’ Clearing House, stated a press release issued by SBT.