Novelist and short story writer M. Mukundan has been chosen for this year’s ‘SBT Suvarna Mudra’ for his contributions to Malayalam language and literature.

The SBT literary and media awards in various categories, announced on Thursday, have been won by Aparigraham, collection of poems by Prabha Varma; Ente Priyappetta Kathakal , collection of short stories by K.P. Ramanunni; Pandu Pandu Kuzhiyanakalude Kalathu, literary work for children by Radhika C. Nair; and Pareekkutty Enna Vasco Da Gama , essays in literary criticism by Valsalan Vathussery.

The media award for human interest story published in Malayalam dailies has been won by Nileena Atholy of Mathrubhumi for Ardhajeevithangalude Arakshithavasthakal . The award winners in all the five categories will receive a cash prize of Rs.25,000 each and a memento designed by artist Bhattathiri.

The awards will be distributed at the ‘SBT Malayala Sammelanam’ to be conducted in November 2016.