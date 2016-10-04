Gandhian P. Gopinathan Nair inaugurates a signature campaign to save Vellayani Lake, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

A people’s collective held here on Monday has called on the State government to acquire the paddy fields reclaimed from the Vellayani lake to protect the wetland ecosystem.

Speakers addressing the meeting organised by the Save Vellayani Lake Campaign urged the government to ensure adequate compensation for the paddy farmers.

Gandhian P. Gopinathan Nair inaugurated a signature campaign organised by the movement.

Campaign leaders said the acquisition of 209 acres of waterlogged fields bordering the lake was critical to the protection of the fragile ecosystem.

General convenor S. Udayakumar presided over the meeting. District Panchayat member Lathakumary and representatives of various organisations participated.