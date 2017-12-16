Sainik Schools to be more affordable

more-in

In a bid to make Sainik Schools more affordable for the middle- and lower-middle class, the Defence Ministry is considering a revision of the current fee structure, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Sarath Chand has said.

Lt. Gen. Sarath Chand was speaking at the passing-out parade of the class XII cadets of Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, on Saturday, which was also Vijay Diwas, commemorating India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.

An alumnus of the school, Lt. Gen Sarath Chand was the reviewing officer and the chief guest at the parade.

More Sainik Schools

More new Sainik Schools would be established in the country and opening up of Sainik Schools to girl students was also being considered.

On a trial basis, there was already a school in Mizoram that admits girl students, Lt. Gen. Sarath Chand said. Speaking on the rising instances of militancy in various parts of the country, he said the nation as a whole had to stand united and say ‘no’ to terrorism.

The passing-out parade was a special occasion for the school as another alumnus, Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General officer Commanding in Chief, South-Western Command, graced the occasion as guest of honour.

Girl cadet

As many as 85 cadets passed out this year. A girl cadet, Shilpa Rajiv, who is the daughter of school Principal Colonel A. Rajiv, was also among them.

Awards

School cadet Captain Piyush V. and house captain Mohammed Shah shared the award for Best All-round Cadet. School adjutant Manoj Kumar was presented with the Most Promising Cadet award. Vikas Kumar bagged the medal for Best Sportsman of the Year. Ten contingents participated in the ceremonial parade.

Two decommissioned T-55 battle tanks that were used in the 1965 and 1971 wars have been presented to the school.