Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, has invited applications for admissions to Class VI & IX (boys only) for the 2017-18 academic year.

According to a press release, the last date for issue of application form is November 18 and the deadline for receipt of completed application is November 30.

An entrance examination will be held on January 15, 2017, in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, besides at the school.

The prospectus, application form and previous-year question papers can be obtained from the Principal, Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, Sainik School PO, Thiruvananthapuram – 695 585 on submission of a request letter and Demand Draft payable at Thiruvananthapuram drawn in favour of ‘Principal, Sainik School Kazhakootam.’

The registration fee is Rs.475 (Rs.325 for SC/ST candidates).

Fee for purchase from the school will be Rs.425 (Rs.275 for SC/ST candidates).

For details, visitwww.sainikschooltvm.nic.in