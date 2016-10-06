Protocols to be formulated to rescue tourists stranded outside Kerala

The State government has initiated discussions on a safety audit of tourist locations in Kerala to reduce exposure to disasters at popular destinations and ensure timely emergency response.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has held preliminary discussions with the Tourism Department on preparing a safety plan for major tourist destinations in the State. Also on the anvil is a proposal to formulate protocols to rescue tourists stranded in places outside Kerala frequented by Malayalis.

Official sources said the rise in the number of accidents and disasters affecting inbound and outbound tourists necessitated safety plans focussing on creating awareness of hazards and preparedness for emergencies at popular destinations.

“Tourists from Kerala were among those stranded by the floods and landslides triggered by a cloudburst in Uttarkhand in June 2013, the disastrous floods in Kashmir in September 2014 and the Nepal earthquake in April 2015. With a protocol in place, the State will find it easier to coordinate with authorities in the affected place to reach help and evacuate victims to safety,” says Sekhar L. Kuriakose, Member Secretary, SDMA.

Plans are afoot to create a virtual cadre for disaster management in the Tourism Department for faster crisis response and better coordination of disaster relief activities at tourist locations.

The core team would be trained in disaster preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation.

Tourism Department officials said the safety audit of tourist destinations would involve an assessment of local hazards and vulnerabilities to support the preparation of disaster risk reduction and emergency plans and standard operating procedures for rescue of affected tourists.

Major hazards

The State Disaster Management Plan has identified accidental drowning, boat capsizing, and accidents in recreational areas such as theme parks and playgrounds as the major hazards faced by tourists in Kerala, accounting for several deaths over the past years across the State.

As the nodal agency responsible for the disaster preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation strategies in the tourism sector, the State Tourism Department is required to prepare and publish a departmental disaster management plan.