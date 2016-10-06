The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) is gearing up to launch a Safe Selfie campaign on the social media to deter tourists and adventure seekers from throwing caution to the winds while clicking selfie shots.

Recently, a youth had sustained serious injuries after falling off a cliff at Ponmudi and two migrant labourers were washed away by the sea near Vizhinjam while clicking selfies.

Earlier, a youth from Palakkad had lost his life after he came into contact with an electric line while taking a selfie atop a train.

Selfie accidents have happened at Kovalam and Varkala, two of the popular beach tourism locations in the State. SDMA member secretary Sekhar L.Kuriakose said the social media campaign prepared under a UNDP project would reach out to young tourists, more prone to such mishaps.

The Safe Selfie campaign uses visual and verbal tips on avoiding situations like trying to take shots with wild animals, at dangerous heights and near the sea or waterfalls that could lead to selfie disasters.