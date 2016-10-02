Aimed at zero accidents on the 78.65-km stretch

Decks have been cleared for commencing work on the 78.65-km safe corridor demonstration project from Kazhakuttam in the NH 66 to Adoor in M.C. Road as part of the Phase II of the World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project.

The Rs. 146.6-crore safe-corridor road safety project is aimed at zero accidents on the accident-prone corridor through enhanced road safety measures.

The work of the safe corridor has been awarded to the GHV-EKK joint venture that is also executing the works of the Ponkunnam-Thodupuzha corridor under the KSTP Phase II.

“The work will soon be formally inaugurated and will be completed in 16 months,” Project Director, KSTP, Suresh P.G. told The Hindu on Saturday.

The joint venture company based at Perumbavoor will take up BC overlay of Thycaud-Adoor corridor and road safety measures on the 77.65-km stretch. The stretch from Vettu Road to Thycaud is in good condition and will not get BC overlay now. Of the Rs. 146.6-crore works, Rs. 65 crore has been earmarked for road safety works. As many as 17 junctions in the proposed safe corridor will be developed as per international standards.

Signages, road markings, studs, and rumble strips to warn the motorists and crash barriers at vulnerable locations will be erected.

The M.C. Road stretch has been selected as the number of road accidents has been mounting even after the development of 100 km of its southern course to world standards in Phase I of KSTP.

An action plan has been chalked out based on the base line survey in the corridor. The International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP), co-chair of the Safer Roads Pillar of the U. N. Road Safety Collaboration, has been roped in for the project.

