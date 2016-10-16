Cities » Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, October 16, 2016
Updated: October 16, 2016 05:42 IST

Sabarimala virtual queue booking from Monday

  • Special Correspondent
The online booking for the virtual queue of the Kerala Police for Ayyappa devotees to book in advance their darshan timings during the forthcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku season at the Sabarimala temple will commence on Monday.

Those booking through the facility will be able to move along from Pampa to the Sannidhanam without standing in the queue. The devotees can log on to sabarimalaq.com and submit their name, age, address, photograph, scanned copy of their photo identity card, and mobile number to book their place in the virtual queue.

They should take a printout of the virtual queue coupon issued by the system and bring it along to the verification counter along with their photo identity card.

An entry card will be issued from the counter to be manned by the police to enable the applicant access to the virtual queue. Only those having the entry card will be allowed to enter the virtual queue and no fees will be levied for the facility.

In 2015 pilgrimage season, 16,66,750 devotees had used the facility provided by the police. As many as 70 lakh devotees had used the facility since it was launched in 2011. For the police, the facility helps in avoiding the rush for darshan to the temple. The devotees need to reach the Sannidanam at the allotted time.

