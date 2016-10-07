TDB finalises shortlist

The Travancore Devaswom Board has prepared the preliminary list for selection of melsanthi for the Lord Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple at Sabarimala for the year beginning November 16.

The list was finalised on the basis of an interview held at the TDB headquarters here on October 3 and 4. Of the 109 applicants, 15 made it to the list for the Ayyappa temple and 11 were shortlisted for the Malikappuram temple. The interview board included TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, member Ajay Tharayil, Commissioner C.P. Ramaraja Prema Prasad, two temple tantris and one appointed by the High Court.

The final selection will be based on a draw of lots to be held on October 17.