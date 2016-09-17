Special polling booth opened at Honorary Consulate of Russia

Elections to the Russian Parliament (Duma) should normally be only of academic interest to the denizens of the capital city.

However, the State capital got to play a small but significant role in the elections with a special polling station for Russian nationals that was opened at the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation here on Friday.

This is the second time that a special polling station is being set up in the Kerala capital for the Russian election.

The polling station was intended for Russian nationals who married Keralites and settled in the State, Russian business persons and tourists.

Duma election is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The Russian nationals cast their votes at the polling station set up at the Honorary Consulate, situated on the Russian Cultural Centre premises in the city.