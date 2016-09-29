A sum of Rs.1 crore has been sanctioned for Kudumbasree’s ‘Anti-human trafficking’ programme.

The programme, aimed at providing financial support, security, and means of livelihood to victims of human trafficking and those who have escaped from its clutches, will benefit 415-odd people in Mananthavady block in Wayanad, Chittoor in Palakkad, and Devikulam block in Idukki.

It will also come to the aid of those who are vulnerable to trafficking by not only rehabilitating them, but also providing them with a means of livelihood.

The 415-people who have been identified as victims of human trafficking in the three blocks have been given self-employment training in the first phase. The second phase will include more people. Migration centres are functional in the three blocks.

As part of the programme, counselling is being provided to the victims for their mental and physical health and bringing them back into the mainstream of society.

Across the State, more than 1,000 such people have been identified.

Those who are indigent and not able to work owing to physical problems are being provided with financial aid. To make them eligible for benefits available through Kudumbasree, they have been given membership of self-help groups.

The Rs.3-crore programme got the Union government’s approval in 2014. The programme has been included under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission being implemented through Kudumbasree. An amount of Rs.2 crore has already been spent, and the remaining amount has now been sanctioned.

The programme got under way in the wake of the findings of the National Commission for Women that most number of human trafficking cases were taking place in the State.