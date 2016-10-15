Besides ensuring the security of commuters, protection of rail properties, and escort of trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is to man round-the-clock help desks at major railway stations.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station figures on the list of five railway stations in the country to have a tourist help desk in the first phase. In all, the RPF has identified 24 railway stations based on the tourist footfall to set up the help desk.

To be manned by trained RPF personnel well-versed in different languages, the help desk that will function 24X7 will assist tourists in making their journey memorable and hassle-free.

Guidelines have been issued to the RPF units on the personnel to be deployed and the services to be offered to tourists from the help desks, sources in the RPF told The Hindu . The help desk is to function most likely from the information counter at Thiruvananthapuram Central.

The RPF has also sought the assistance of Kerala Police for providing the service to tourists.

The personnel manning the help desk will also have to ensure that the tourists are not fleeced by touts. They have been asked to assist and guide the tourists reaching the help desk, especially those reaching at odd hours, in getting transportation, hotels, and information pertaining to the locality and tourist spots.

The selection of Thiruvananthapuram Central is in view of the high footfall of domestic and foreign tourists through the railway network and the proximity to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, Kovalam, and Kanyakumari.

The Central station is also the lone railway station in the south to get the facility. In Phase I, the help desks will be set up Amritsar, Gaya, Rae Bareli, and Agra.

The RPF has plans to provide the facility in all major railway stations in the country in a phased manner.

The RPF, which has around 66,000 personnel, is currently escorting about 2,500 trains. In the Thiruvananthapuram railway division, the RPF has an overall strength of 448 and they escort 82 trains now.

