Six persons who were part of a gang that had allegedly robbed a jewellery owner at Kilimanoor in October were arrested here on Friday.

The Kilimanoor police identified them as Faizal, 22, Sanjith Soman, 21, and Ashiq, 21, of Kayamkulam; Harikrishnan, 23, of Muvattupuzha; Sujith, 24 of Malappuram; and Vinod, 42, of Kilimanoor.

The police said the gang snatched a bag containing estimated 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs.6.90 lakh from jewellery owner Sainulabdeen while he was walking to his car after closing his shop on the night of October 1.

One more person, Pramod of Kilimanoor, is yet to be arrested as he left for Saudi Arabia after the incident.

