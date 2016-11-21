In connection with Road Traffic Victims’ Day observance, a volunteer meet and a memorial for those who lost their lives in road accidents was organised by the Road Accidents Action Forum (RAAF). A press note issued here said the RAAF State committee decided to organise awareness programmes on road safety. The committee observed that road accidents could be reduced considerably if roads were developed scientifically, if bill boards and shrubs on either sides of roads were removed, if encroachment on roads was prevented and if awareness programmes were held consistently.

Please Wait while comments are loading...