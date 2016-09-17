Paralympic swimming gold medal winner’s grandparents live in the city

When 23-year-old Katrina Roxon of Canada won the gold medal in 100-m breast stroke in the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the tears of her joy reverberated in a household here.

Katrina’s maternal grandparents, retired teachers George John and Lilly, were waiting anxiously at their home at Sreekaryam for the news to arrive. When Katrina’s mother Lisa Roxon messaged the news on WhatsApp both George and Lilly were on cloud nine.

A celebrity

“I am so proud of her. I had spoken to her on Skype before she left for the Paralympic Games. She had sounded very confident of winning a medal in Rio. I had wished her success then. Katrina has been swimming right from the time she was five years old. Though this is her first gold medal in the Paralympics, she has won many medals for Canada in other competitions. She is a celebrity back home in Canada. I have seen strangers greeting her at airport and in shopping malls. Unlike in India where deformity is frowned upon, Katrina has got all the support she needed in Canada,” said George.

Reluctant initially

“Initially she was afraid of swimming. But she started enjoying it after she turned seven and she became an accomplished swimmer. Her father Leonard who is a physiotherapist took a diploma in coaching just to train Katrina,” added George.

Katrina’s parents have been living in Stephenville Newfoundland in Canada for the past 26 years. They have an elder daughter Miranda, who is studying in a university in Canada. Katrina, who has temporarily given up her studies to concentrate on swimming, was competing in her third Paralympic Games. She had taken part in Beijing and London Paralympic Games.

Katrina was born with an under-grown left arm, as the umbilical chord wrapped around it, preventing its natural growth by cutting off the blood supply. At Rio, Katrina blitzed the field in the last 50 metres to set her personal best in the event.