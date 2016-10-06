Rights panel registers case in student’s death

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday registered a case on its own in connection with the death of a 22-year-old medical student, Tasneem, at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

Acting Chairperson P. Mohandas said it was prima facie a case of medical negligence and issued notice to the Chief Secretary to file the government’s findings in the case soon. Parallely, the commission’s investigation wing would conduct its own inquiry.