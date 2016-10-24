While taking a strong stand against the move for a uniform civil code, speakers at a Muslim Educational Society’s (MES) seminar on ‘The uniform civil code and unity in diversity’ agreed that there is a need for a rethink on the nuances of ‘triple talaq’ issue.

MES State president P.A. Fasal Gafoor said that executive interference in religious customs was uncalled for and was impractical in the light of the sheer diversity of cultures that prevailed in the country.

Regarding the concern about the Islamic practice of triple talaq, he said that it was a gender-just procedure when followed in a systematic manner. While variations from the procedure may cause injustice to the divorced women, a uniform civil code was not the solution for the issue, he said.

Further, when it came to other aspects of the uniform civil code, such as inheritance and adoption laws, Islam had a more modern approach than that of other religions, he said.

Former president of MES women’s wing Jameela Begum said that while triple talaq was not considered a pertinent issue among the Muslim elite in Kerala, it was very much an issue among poor Muslims in States such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the less privileged Muslims in Kerala, where talaq over SMS and WhatsApp was not uncommon.

Putting up with abuse

Muslim women from these sections live in constant fear of being divorced without prior notice, and even put up with domestic abuse due to the challenges, financial and otherwise, that they may have to face if divorced.

In this light, she said that although the move for a uniform civil code may be the result of political motives, it should be viewed as an opportunity for the Muslim community to rethink their customs and ensure gender justice for women of all classes.

She called for a Mahal level survey of triple talaqs to be undertaken in the State, so that a clear picture of divorce among Muslims could be obtained.