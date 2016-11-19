The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) will hold a Technology Conclave on Saturday, when it will formally launch its Technical Research Centre for Biomedical Devices.

The occasion will also see the institute transferring three of its brand new technologies to industry partners. Another event that will take place on the occasion is the release of two second-generation medical devices jointly developed by the SCTIMST and TTK Healthcare Ltd. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chief guest. He will inaugurate the Technology Conclave and unveil the two new medical devices. Y.S. Chowdary, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, will formally launch the TRC for biomedical devices.

Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary, Department of Electronics aand Information Technology, will launch the e-consultation services being introduced by SCTIMST, which is intended for review consultatons of patients at the hospital, through video conferencing. Patients could access the e-consultation services through Akshaya centres or other Internet access facilities or even from homes.

Jubilee of Chitra valve

SCTIMST is also celebrating the silver jubilee of its most prestigious product, the TTK-Chitra mechanical heart valve prosthesis, which has also become an icon of the Indian biomedical devices scenario.

Consent note

‘On the occasion, TTK Healthcare Ltd., which has been the industry partner of SCTIMST in this initiative, will hand over a consent note to the Chief Minister that it will provide the new heart valve free of cost to 25 indigent and deserving patients.