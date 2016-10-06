The park is the second one in the city to be renovated, after the new council took charge last year.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth inaugurated the renovated park and open air auditorium at Pettah on Wednesday. The renovation was taken up under the People’s Plan project. The Mayor said that the Pettah Park is the second park in the city to be renovated, after the new council took charge last year.

This was the first event of the Corporation’s ’50 days, 50 projects’ programme as part of its first anniversary celebrations.

He said that the open air auditorium will be available to the public for organising small events at a nominal rent.

The public has a responsibility in protecting the park and keeping it clean, he said. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar presided over the function.