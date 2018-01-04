Reliving the pain of Ockhi

Children watching an exhibition of photographs on Cyclone Ockhi in Thiruvananthapuram in Wednesday.

A month on, the havoc that Cyclone Ockhi left in its wake – lives lost, many missing, and massive destruction – is brought home through an exhibition of photographs taken by photojournalists in the city.

The exhibition, organised by the Press Club at the Secretariat gate, aims at mopping up funds for Ockhi relief.

As Ockhi churned the Arabian Sea, it also tore apart many fishermen families. The anxious wait of the families, grief when they realised that their prayers were not to be answered, anger at their shattered hopes – camera lenses have captured the raw emotion in painstaking detail.

One photo shows the agony of a mother as she, holding on to a photo of her son, pleads for continuation of rescue operations.

Churches provided much succour to the fishers’ families. ‘Between the sea and the saviour,’ a photograph by V.V. Biju of Tehelka, conveys the message that only God can save these people.

Another photograph shows a boy on the beach during the Christmas holidays. Unaware of the tragedy that has befallen his relatives just under a month ago, he plays, leaving viewers to ponder on the fact that life goes on.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the exhibition.