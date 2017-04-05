Regulations for Plan fund use

more-in

Plan implementation under the 13th Five Year Plan will be made scientific and efficient, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Plan progress will be evaluated every three months, and expenditure towards the fag end of the financial year will be restricted to ensure this, he said.

Mr. Vijayan was delivering the inaugural address at the grama sabha of the Karakulam grama panchayat at Karayalathukonam ward on Wednesday. The sabha was held for the formation of the first annual Plan under the 13th Five Year Plan.

15% in March

To change the trend of utilising the major chunk of Plan funds in a hurry over the last three months of the financial year, a cap of 30% will be placed on expenditure in the last three months, and a cap of 15% in March, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Plan progress will be monitored every three months by the government, under the aegis of the department secretaries and the Ministers concerned.

This system will facilitate the formation of a clear outline regarding the projects to be implemented in each phase and the related outlay, he said.

Polls, demonetisation

A system has also been designed to coordinate departments to avail Central assistance without fail, Mr. Vijayan said. On the poor fund utilisation at the panchayat level in the financial year 2016-17, Mr. Vijayan said the shortfall can be largely attributed to the legislative Assembly elections and the demonetisation drive.

District panchayat president V.K. Madhu, Karakulam grama panchayat president M.S. Anila, Additional District Magistrate John V. Samuel, District Planning Officer V.S. Biju, and State Planning Board member K.N. Harilal were present.