: The IFFK will have a column for transgenders in the registrations forms for delegate passes, said Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal. “The move is in compliance with the relevant order of the Supreme Court. Under the prevailing circumstances, we will not insist for official documents to prove their gender and thereby permit themselves to self-attest their applications. They will be granted passes after the verification of their registration,” he said.

The organisers will also designate separate washrooms for transgenders at the festival venues. While a special package of films has been planned on transgenders, the details regarding it are yet to be divulged.