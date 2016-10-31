The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (Anert) has started registration for supply of domestic solar power plants and LED lanterns.

As many as 15,000 solar powered LED lanterns will be supplied to SC/ST, BPL and fishermen families and 30,000 to general category households. The 5 watt lantern will work for four to six hours on a full day’s charge.

General category families will be offered a subsidy of Rs.500 while SC/ST, BPL and fishermen families will be eligible for a subsidy of Rs.1,000 on the lantern priced at Rs.2,189. As many as 1,500 houses across the State will be supplied the solar power pack, including two CFL lamps, one table fan and mobile charger unit. The pack costing Rs.24,989 will be eligible for a subsidy of Rs.4,000. Consumers can register their names at the district offices of Anert.