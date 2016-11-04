Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

Reducing the revenue deficit of the State was the main goal of the financial policy being pursued by the Left government, Education Minister C. Ravindranath, on behalf of Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, told the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to the discussion on the Kerala Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2016, which authorises payment and appropriation of Rs.846.07 crore from the consolidated fund of the State for various services and purposes in 2016-17, he said the neo-liberal policies of the former United Democratic Front (UDF) government was to reduce government expenditure to reduce revenue deficit. But the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government did not intend to curb necessary expenditure but would focus on strengthening revenue recovery and increasing productivity in various sectors to increase revenue, he said.

The government would ensure that the basic rights of all sections of society were protected and that there was financial integration in all sectors.

The Kasaragod endosulfan package would continue and more diseases would be included in the Karunya scheme.

The Assembly voted 65 against 36 to pass the Kerala Appropriation (No. 3) Bill.