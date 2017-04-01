Re-carpeted runway to be opened today

more-in

Air passengers can look forward to a smooth takeoff and landing at the the Thiruvananthapuram international airport from Saturday with the 3,398-metre runway being thrown open for round-the-clock flight operations after a 17-month re-carpeting work.

The third and final phase re-carpeting of 1,876 m of the middle portion of the runway has been completed and the runway will be available for full-scale flight operations from April 1, according to Airport Director George G. Tharakan.

The final phase of the re-carpeting work was taken up after securing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and closing down the airport from 10.30 a.m. to 5.15 p.m. from January 2 this year. NOTAM has been lifted and Indigo and SpiceJet will restart flights cancelled during the seven-hour closure, he said.

Re-carpeting of the 3.37-km runway that involves re-surfacing and strengthening of runways and taxiways was awarded to M/s. M.S. Khurana Eng Ltd. by the Airoports Authority of India for ₹52.69 crore.

The first phase of 672 m of runway at All Saints’ College side was carried out between February 15, 2016 and June 30, 2016 and from October 1, 2016 to October 29, 2016 after the monsoon . The second phase of 825 m at Vallakkadavu side was executed between November 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

Three new flights

The Airport Director said Indigo had conveyed its decision to commence a new international flight in the Thiruvananthapuram-Sharjah sector. SpiceJet had also conveyed to the AAI its decision to commence two domestic flights from the city to Delhi and Chennai.

Meanwhile, the safety assessment work for commissioning the 1,880-m parallel taxi track constructed at ₹62 crore to improve the runway capacity is on.