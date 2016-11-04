The crowded waiting area for outpatients at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvanthapuram.

Infrastructure and quality of medical care have steadily declined

Like never before, unrest seems to be brewing in the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). Crucially, it threatens to put at risk patient care at the premier institution, if the various confidential internal communications of medical and non-clinical staff revealed to The Hindu recently were any indication.

Alleged administrative inefficiencies and mismanagement at various levels seem to have sent the RCC on a downward spiral of decline.

The internal communications apparently testified to a working environment marred by ‘hostility, distrust and discontent.’

The RCC has grown in many ways in the past 35 years. However, its infrastructure and quality of medical care have steadily declined.

Patient distress was acute in the RCC, forcing many to flee to costly private hospitals, a cross-section of doctors and staff said.

The waiting period for cancer surgery has drastically increased to three months, adversely affecting the survival rate of the cancer-stricken.

“The RCC is perennially short of drugs, theatre equipment, consumables and laboratory reagents. The hospital processes are so tedious that many patients are opting for private hospitals they can ill-afford,” a doctor at the RCC said.

Repeated demands for essential equipment and drugs are often tied up in red tape. The procurement delays have taken a toll on medical care. Critical hospital infrastructure has progressively decayed. The theatre is in a state of disrepair. So is the Prone Biopsy Table, an equipment critical for breast cancer detection. There is no facility for colonoscopy and endoscopy, both important diagnostic tools. RCC doctors are often forced to send patients to private hospitals for these basic diagnostic procedures.

The Pathology division was perpetually short of reagents for doing tumour sub-typing. There is no in-house cardiologist to conduct pre-chemotherapy assessment of patients. The RCC also has no nephrologists or urologist or chest physiotherapist.

Doctors said that the situation which has little improved in the past three years, seriously jeopardised the health of post-surgery patients.

The patient waiting area and various OPs are filled to capacity on all days. Doctor-patient interaction crucial to cancer treatment is at best dismal because of the huge inflow of patients.

Sadly, patients in advanced stages of the illness and those comparably better are accorded the same priority at OP counters. Specialist doctors rarely come together to adopt a multi-modality approach in treatment. Patients have to queue up in various OPs to see different specialists. Ensuing treatment delays and difficulties have worked to the advantage of private hospitals. The overcrowding at the RCC could not be shrugged away. It has to be addressed. The RCC treated over 2.2 lakh patients in 2015, among them 15,000 new cases.