A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Pothencode police on charges of raping a minor girl.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, 22, of Keezhthonnakkal. Three others, namely, Krishnakumar of Murukkumpuzha, Aneez of Pothencode, and Prabosh of Sasthamnada, were arrested in August in connection with the case, soon after the incident came to light.

According to Pothencode Circle Inspector S. Shaji, the prime accused, Sunil Kumar, had been sexually exploiting the victim since October last year. His friends also sexually exploited the girl later. Sunil Kumar had been on the run, hiding in various places, including Adoor, Pandalam and Oachira, the police said.