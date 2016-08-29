Higher secondary rank-holders in the State will stage a dharna, along with their families, in front of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on August 31 raising various demands.

The dharna, phase two of their protest, will be inaugurated by poet and higher secondary teacher Murugan Kattakada at 11 a.m. The rank-holders, at a press conference here on Saturday, said over 2,000 posts were vacant in government higher secondary schools in the State. However, no steps had been taken to fill these. The DHSE stand was that as the teachers’ transfer was under way, vacancies cannot be filled.

The rank-holders said they were willing to work on wages paid to guest lecturers in schools till the posts were created.