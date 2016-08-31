: The NEET Rank Holders and Parents Association (NRA), which met here on Tuesday, decided to prefer a complaint to the Chief Minister and to the State Police Chief to recoup the money charged by private self-financing medical colleges as application fee.
A press note said the meeting requested the government to extend the last date for submitting applications as per the decision of the Admission Supervisory Committee.
