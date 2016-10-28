The Department of Legal Metrology has initiated action against traders selling snacks and packaged drinks in nine cinema halls in five districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, for the violation of rules under Packaged Commodities Act and for charging amounts in excess of the MRP. Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology, Southern Zone, S. Ledson Raj, said raids were conducted in 22 cinema halls in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam, following complaints that food was being exorbitantly priced. It had also come to the notice of the department that imported fruits and packed fruits were being sold without the mandatory address of the packer, MRP, or the import date.

Cases have also been registered and legal action initiated against 34 wholesale fruit merchants.