Farmers’protection meet
The Swathantra Karshaka Sanghom, a farmers’ collective, will hold a farmers’ protection meeting in front of the Secretariat on November 8. The meeting would be a protest against the anti-farmer policies of the Central and State governments, general convener C. Shyam Sunder told a press meet on Saturday. Several demands need to be immediately addressed to improve the welfare of farmers, including a hike in pension, payment of pension arrears, and government procurement and storage of coconuts, paddy and rubber. A sustainable solution for drought need to be devised. The meeting will be inaugurated by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P. K. Kunhalikutty. —Staff Reporter
