Principal Accountant General recommends anti-corruption inquiry against officials

The Principal Accountant General (PAG) has recommended an anti-corruption inquiry against top officials of the Kerala State Mineral Development Corporation (KSMDC) Limited.

In a recent communique to the government, PAG, Economic and Revenue Sector Audit, Amar Patnaik said his auditors had found that the chairman and the managing director of the public sector undertaking (PSU) had availed themselves of “additional benefits at the cost of the company without following proper norms.”

A “transaction audit” found that the managing director had claimed Rs.1,91,265 as medical bills “without proper verification,” house rent in “excess of eligibility” (Rs.1,59,000), and “other bills” (Rs.71,895).

The chairman claimed Rs.2,26,275 as travel expenses “without availing himself of the concession as senior citizen and incurred Rs.1,34,735 as tour expenses “by staying in private hotels instead of government guest/rest houses.”

The company was incorporated in 1992 to explore and mine for minerals. At present, the firm has no permanent employees or any approved staff pattern.

The PAG told the government that the matter could not be seen in isolation.

His auditors had detected similar grave irregularities in other PSUs, statutory Corporations, and State-funded autonomous bodies.

A glaring example was that of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

A recent audit of the autonomous body had revealed “similar cases of excess payment of travelling allowances, special festival allowances, encashment of earned leave and excess contribution to Employees Provident Fund scheme.”

The KSCSTE has not complied with the government direction that the scales of pay, allowances and service conditions of its staff should be similar to those of State government employees.

Extra expenditure

The KSCSTE ran entirely on State government funds. “These extra expenditures” would force the government to enhance the Plan/non-Plan fund allocations to institutions such as the KSCSTE.

Hence, the PAG has instructed the government to give “strict instructions” to autonomous bodies and PSUs to resolve such issues. “Some hard cases could also be handed over to the Vigilance,” his communique said.

Auditors have found that the chiefs of PSUs had availed themselves of “additional benefits”