PSC launches FB page

more-in

The Kerala Public Service Commission has launched its official Facebook page. Aimed at becoming more candidate-friendly, the page was formally launched by PSC chairman M.K. Sakeer on Monday.

The members of the commission, and the Examinations Controller were among those present on the occasion. Videos, photos and news of the functioning of the PSC will be made available of the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Kerala-Public-Service-Commission-129299757758575).

Besides, information pertaining to notified posts, examination calendar, interview schedule, details of admission ticket download and publication of rank lists will also be uploaded.

A meeting of the Commission held on Monday decided to organise the valedictory session of the PSC’s diamond jubilee celebrations at its headquarters on February 26. Governor P. Sathasivam will inaugurate the function.